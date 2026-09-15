Fire breaks out at oil storage facility in Bukhara

·41·Uzbekistan
Fire breaks out at oil storage facility in Bukhara

A fire occurred at an oil storage facility located in the Karakulzar district of Bukhara region. Today, on September 15, the Emergency Department received a report that a fire had broken out in one of the reservoirs at the facility.

Upon receiving the report, fire and rescue units promptly arrived at the scene. Specialists carried out operations to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no reports of injuries resulting from the fire have been received.

The fire was completely extinguished at 11:18 AM.

No additional information has been provided yet regarding the causes of the fire and the amount of damage caused.

BukharaKarakulzaroil storage fireEmergency Situations
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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