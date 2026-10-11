Is every second Uzbek citizen relying on artificial intelligence for health?

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Is every second Uzbek citizen relying on artificial intelligence for health?

The population of Uzbekistan is placing increasingly more trust in modern digital technologies regarding health-related issues. According to the annual report of the international STADA Health Report 2026, exactly 55 percent of our country's citizens actively use artificial intelligence (AI) services to get answers to health-related questions.

The figures show that neural networks and digital medical advisors are becoming a mass trend in the country, changing the traditional culture of treatment.

AI check even after a doctor's conclusion: A result higher than the global indicator

The study showed that Uzbekistan has surpassed many countries of the world in terms of the level of citizens turning to artificial intelligence in making medical decisions:

  • Seeking a "second opinion": 21 percent of citizens participating in the survey stated that they ask artificial intelligence for advice to re-verify the diagnosis and recommendations even after undergoing a real doctor's examination;

  • International comparison: In terms of this indicator, Uzbekistan has forged ahead from the global level — the average indicator across the 20 countries of the world participating in the survey is only 16 percent.

Satisfaction with state medicine increased sharply

Despite the popularity of AI, the population's trust in the official healthcare system has significantly strengthened:

  • 82 percent result in a year: 82 percent of Uzbekistan citizens noted that they are fully satisfied with the quality of state medical services;

  • Positive dynamics: This indicator has grown significantly compared to last year's 69 percent, reflecting the effectiveness of infrastructural updates and reforms in the system.

A worrisome trend in prevention: Why are medical examinations being delayed?

Along with positive trends, serious figures that are causing concern among industry specialists were also recorded:

  • Sharp decrease in preventive examinations: While in 2023, 25 percent of the population did not undergo preventive medical examinations at all, according to the results of the 2026 study, this figure has nearly doubled, reaching 48 percent;

  • Dangerous factor: Nearly half of the population chooses not to consult a doctor until disease symptoms appear, which reduces the possibility of detecting illnesses at an early stage.

Experts remind that although artificial intelligence advice is convenient for obtaining initial information, it can never replace a full medical diagnosis and preventive examination, and regular medical supervision is important in healthcare.

STADA Health Report 2026AI medical advisorsUzbekistan healthcare systemPreventive medical examinations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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