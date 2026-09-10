New bus route launched for students in Tashkent

·34·Uzbekistan
New bus route launched for students in Tashkent

A temporary bus service has been launched in Tashkent for students of the Uzbekistan State World Languages University.

Starting from September 7, 4 large-capacity buses began operating on the route «Mirzo Ulugbek» metro station — Uzbekistan State World Languages University.

The new buses run during the morning peak hours — from 07:00 to 08:00. They transport students to the university's two academic buildings.

It is reported that this route was organized to reduce the transport load caused by the majority of university students transferring to buses at the «Chilonzor» metro station.

Thus, additional convenience in using public transport is created for students heading to classes in the morning.

ТошкентУниверситетАвтобусТранспортТалабаларМетроТранспортни камайтириш
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

From November 1, the powers of Public Order Patrol, Traffic Safety, and neighborhood inspectors will be significantly expandedFrom November 1, the powers of Public Order Patrol, Traffic Safety, and neighborhood inspectors will be significantly expandedToday, 14:19Modern electric train traffic is being launched between Khiva, Bukhara, and TashkentModern electric train traffic is being launched between Khiva, Bukhara, and TashkentToday, 14:13Attention doctors and pharmacists: New strict requirements for medical personnelAttention doctors and pharmacists: New strict requirements for medical personnelToday, 14:091st-grade textbooks to be published in the new alphabet starting from 20271st-grade textbooks to be published in the new alphabet starting from 2027Today, 14:00Dust and sandstorms may occur in some regions todayDust and sandstorms may occur in some regions todayToday, 10:17New opportunities for entrepreneurs: land auctions and the mahalla system are changingNew opportunities for entrepreneurs: land auctions and the mahalla system are changingYesterday, 22:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative