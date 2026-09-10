New bus route launched for students in Tashkent

A temporary bus service has been launched in Tashkent for students of the Uzbekistan State World Languages University.

Starting from September 7, 4 large-capacity buses began operating on the route «Mirzo Ulugbek» metro station — Uzbekistan State World Languages University.

The new buses run during the morning peak hours — from 07:00 to 08:00. They transport students to the university's two academic buildings.

It is reported that this route was organized to reduce the transport load caused by the majority of university students transferring to buses at the «Chilonzor» metro station.

Thus, additional convenience in using public transport is created for students heading to classes in the morning.