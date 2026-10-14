President signs historic law on protecting children from violence

An important law aimed at the uncompromising protection of children's rights, freedoms, and their life and health from any form of violence has come into Uzbekistan. Signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the new legislative act introduced strict and drastic amendments to 5 codes and 6 laws of the country simultaneously.

Through the new norms, penalties for sexual and physical crimes committed against minors, particularly young children, have been increased to the maximum level.

Harshest punishment: from 25 years to life imprisonment

According to the amendments introduced to the legislation, the penal policy against pedophiles has been tightened:

Life imprisonment: From now on, individuals who commit sexual violence against children under 14 years of age will be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison or life imprisonment ;

Statute of limitations abolished: There will be no limitation period for prosecution regarding these types of extremely grave crimes — the criminal will answer for their actions no matter how many years pass;

No mitigation of punishment allowed: Penalties imposed on criminals who cause a child's death or ruin their future cannot be prematurely mitigated or pardoned.

"Anyone who harms a child cannot escape punishment"

Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed a firm stance regarding the implementation of this law:

Inevitability of responsibility: "Everyone who harms a child, inflicting physical or psychological suffering upon them — whether they are an employee of an educational institution or a close relative — will be held strictly accountable," Saida Mirziyoyeva said;

Child safety is a priority: The safety of minors cannot depend on any conditions or circumstances;

Strict warning: Anyone who encroaches upon the life, health, and dignity of children must face inevitable and the harshest punishment before the law.

This law will serve as a decisive legal basis for creating an absolutely safe environment for children in the country and preventing any aggression against the younger generation.