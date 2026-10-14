President signs historic law on protecting children from violence

·3·Uzbekistan
President signs historic law on protecting children from violence

An important law aimed at the uncompromising protection of children's rights, freedoms, and their life and health from any form of violence has come into Uzbekistan. Signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the new legislative act introduced strict and drastic amendments to 5 codes and 6 laws of the country simultaneously.

Through the new norms, penalties for sexual and physical crimes committed against minors, particularly young children, have been increased to the maximum level.

Harshest punishment: from 25 years to life imprisonment

According to the amendments introduced to the legislation, the penal policy against pedophiles has been tightened:

  • Life imprisonment: From now on, individuals who commit sexual violence against children under 14 years of age will be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison or life imprisonment;

  • Statute of limitations abolished: There will be no limitation period for prosecution regarding these types of extremely grave crimes — the criminal will answer for their actions no matter how many years pass;

  • No mitigation of punishment allowed: Penalties imposed on criminals who cause a child's death or ruin their future cannot be prematurely mitigated or pardoned.

"Anyone who harms a child cannot escape punishment"

Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed a firm stance regarding the implementation of this law:

  • Inevitability of responsibility: "Everyone who harms a child, inflicting physical or psychological suffering upon them — whether they are an employee of an educational institution or a close relative — will be held strictly accountable," Saida Mirziyoyeva said;

  • Child safety is a priority: The safety of minors cannot depend on any conditions or circumstances;

  • Strict warning: Anyone who encroaches upon the life, health, and dignity of children must face inevitable and the harshest punishment before the law.

This law will serve as a decisive legal basis for creating an absolutely safe environment for children in the country and preventing any aggression against the younger generation.

Shavkat MirziyoyevSaida Mirziyoyevachildren's rights lawlaw against sexual violence in Uzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Historic meeting: Saida Mirziyoyeva holds face-to-face talks with US President Donald TrumpHistoric meeting: Saida Mirziyoyeva holds face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump2 October 17:45Uzbekistan Delegation Delivers Historic Speech at UN Conference in ViennaUzbekistan Delegation Delivers Historic Speech at UN Conference in Vienna1 June 20:53Protection of children against violence to be strengthened: what will the new law change?Protection of children against violence to be strengthened: what will the new law change?1 October 14:05In Uzbekistan, 445 children suffered from severe violence over 4 yearsIn Uzbekistan, 445 children suffered from severe violence over 4 years29 September 18:34Divorce procedure may change: some families will not be given a reconciliation periodDivorce procedure may change: some families will not be given a reconciliation period12 September 08:41Life imprisonment for violence against children: Bill adopted in the first readingLife imprisonment for violence against children: Bill adopted in the first reading29 September 13:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?