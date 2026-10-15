Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev discussed strategic alliance in Baku

During his working visit to the city of Baku, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. High-level negotiations comprehensively reviewed issues of further expanding strategic partnership and alliance relations between the two countries, as well as implementing previously reached agreements.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of state sincerely congratulated the Azerbaijani leader on the successful chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the high-level organization of its seventh summit.

Continuation of the historic visit in August

During the dialogue between the heads of the two fraternal states, the implementation of important agreements signed during the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan in August of this year was analyzed:

Strategic alliance is strengthening: It was noted with satisfaction that effective dialogue has been established in all areas and directions, from state agencies to business circles;

Agreements are being put into practice: Measures to accelerate joint projects within the framework of the priority tasks outlined in August were discussed.

Economic indicators: 30 percent growth in trade turnover

During the talks, real achievements in the trade, economic, and investment spheres were specially acknowledged:

Trade volume has increased: Since the beginning of the current year, the volume of mutual trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has increased significantly — by 30 percent ;

Industrial cooperation and infrastructure: Large-scale cooperation projects in geology, energy, construction, transport, logistics, light industry, and tourism have entered an active practical phase;

Cultural and humanitarian ties: Joint cultural and humanitarian programs rich in events aimed at bringing the two peoples even closer together are being consistently continued.

International agenda and future plans

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev also exchanged views on pressing issues of international and regional significance, and outlined the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.

This high-level dialogue held in the city of Baku once again demonstrated that multi-faceted relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are being enriched with new, practical content.