A historic FIFA World Cup in Baku: Uzbekistan U-15 team becomes unrivaled in Central Asia

·91·Sport
A historic FIFA World Cup in Baku: Uzbekistan U-15 team becomes unrivaled in Central Asia

The FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival, organized for the first time in football history for players under 15 years old, has concluded in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. In this major tournament, which featured representatives from 189 national associations, the Uzbekistan U-15 national team recorded the highest result among representatives of the Central Asian region.

In the competition held from October 24–30, the Uzbek teenagers secured 42nd place in the overall standings, significantly outperforming all their regional rivals.

Neighbors' derby: Uzbekistan's confident victory

One of the most important and notable clashes of the tournament took place during the group stage:

  • Principled match: In the group stage, the youth teams of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan faced each other;

  • Confident victory: Our compatriots scored 2 unanswered goals against their opponents, winning with a score of 2:0;

  • Goal scorers: While Javohirbek Erkinov opened the scoring in the 28th minute, Roman Ayzattulov solidified the lead in the 34th minute, sealing the final result.

Performance of Central Asian national teams

Among the 189 countries, the Central Asian nations were ranked as follows in the final table:

  • 1. Uzbekistan — 42nd place (best result in the region);

  • 2. Kyrgyzstan — 52nd place;

  • 3. Kazakhstan — 85th place (defeated Mozambique 4:1 in their final match of the tournament);

  • 4. Tajikistan — 97th place;

  • 5. Turkmenistan — 121st place.

FIFA's new format: 8×8 format and short halves

This inaugural festival was held under special regulations designed to discover young talents and strengthen global integration:

  • Game format: The matches were played in a condensed 8×8 format;

  • Time limit: Each match consisted of two parts, with halves lasting 20 minutes each (40 minutes in total).

The successful participation of the Uzbek teenagers on such a large global stage with 189 teams, and their achievement of regional leadership, once again proved that youth football in the country is on the right path of development.

FIFA U-15 World CupUzbekistan U-15BakuYouth football
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev discussed strategic alliance in BakuShavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev discussed strategic alliance in Baku15 October 07:41Protests continue in Baku following school headscarf banProtests continue in Baku following school headscarf ban14 October 21:06Videos showing Jeki Chan’s dangerous stunts spread in BakuVideos showing Jeki Chan’s dangerous stunts spread in Baku22 August 08:26Heartbreaking defeat: Sabah squander chance in Champions League play-offHeartbreaking defeat: Sabah squander chance in Champions League play-off20 August 06:04A boy’s photo with Jackie Chan without artificial intelligence sparks widespread interest online! (video)A boy’s photo with Jackie Chan without artificial intelligence sparks widespread interest online! (video)16 August 18:09Terrifying comeback in Baku: Sabah thrash Danish club 4-0Terrifying comeback in Baku: Sabah thrash Danish club 4-011 August 23:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester