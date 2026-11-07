The rarest natural blue diamond found in Yakutia — what makes it so unique and valuable?

·110·World
The rarest natural blue diamond found in Yakutia — what makes it so unique and valuable?

An unprecedented event has occurred in the history of Russian mining and jewelry: the first natural blue diamond of jewelry quality has been extracted at the Naqin kimberlite field in Yakutia.

According to the press service of the ALROSA company, this unique crystal, weighing 2.74 carats, has gone down in history as the first confirmed blue diamond found in mines within the country. Experts are calling such a find a true sensation in the world of geology and jewelry.

Why is this stone considered one of the most valuable in the world?

The discovered stone belongs to the Type IIb diamond category. Its rarity is explained by several specific characteristics:

  • 0.1 percent rarity: Only 0.1 percent of all natural diamonds on Earth belong to the Type IIb category, making them some of the most expensive and rare gems on the planet;

  • Boron content in the crystal: The stone's unique and extraordinary blue color is formed because boron atoms replace carbon atoms in its crystal lattice;

  • Absolute flawlessness: Most surprisingly, there are no internal defects or impurities in this crystal. The perfect natural clarity and the unique color combination increase its value manifold;

  • 11 masters are working on it: 11 of the company's most highly qualified experts have been mobilized to polish this historic stone and turn it into a world masterpiece.

What is the connection to the legendary "Tavernier" and "Hope" diamonds?

In history, the largest and most famous stone of this exact type (IIb) is considered to be the 115.16-carat "Tavernier Blue Diamond" brought from India in 1650.

As a result of processing this legendary stone, the famous "Hope Diamond," currently kept at the Smithsonian Institution museum in Washington, was born. Throughout history, it was owned by French kings Louis XIV, Louis XV, Louis XVI, King George IV of Great Britain, and the famous jeweler Pierre Cartier.

The 2.74-carat blue diamond found in Yakutia, on one hand, scientifically proves the presence of boron-containing stones in the Naqin mine, and on the other hand, is a contender to take its place in the world's most elite collections.

ALROSANaqin mineblue diamondHope Diamond
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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