Passenger bus catches fire in Tashkent: Details of the incident in Shaykhontohur

·2·Society
Passenger bus catches fire in Tashkent: Details of the incident in Shaykhontohur

A passenger bus traveling in the Shaykhontohur district of Tashkent suddenly caught fire. The Tashkent City Emergency Situations Department (ESD) provided an official statement regarding the incident.

This emergency, which drew the attention of city residents and drivers, occurred on Laylitorgon Street, and rescue forces managed to extinguish the flames in a short time.

Urgent report and 8-minute rescue operation

The press service of the Emergency Situations Department disclosed the timeline of the incident:

  • Receipt of report: At 12:01 PM on November 7, an emergency call was received by the duty station regarding a passenger bus on fire on Laylitorgon Street in the Shaykhontohur district;

  • Rescue response: Specialized firefighting crews from the district ESD arrived at the scene immediately;

  • Extinguishing the fire: As a result of the prompt measures taken, the flames were completely extinguished at 12:09 PM, just 8 minutes after the report was received.

Passenger bus catches fire in Tashkent: Details of the incident in Shaykhontohur

Casualties and extent of damage

Although the fire was brought under control by rescuers, the vehicle sustained serious damage:

  • Condition of the bus: The vehicle that caught fire belonged to the city's 7th bus depot and was partially damaged by the flames;

  • No casualties: No passengers or the driver sustained injuries during the incident, and no fatalities were reported.

Currently, relevant authorities are investigating whether a short circuit in the bus engine or electrical wiring occurred and are determining the causes of the fire.

Shaykhontohur districtTashkent City ESDbus fire7th bus depot
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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