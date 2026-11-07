Does Fabio Cannavaro want to return to Italy? The coach's sensational statement to Sky Sport

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro has revealed that his biggest dream in his coaching career is to manage the Italian national team.

The 53-year-old Italian expert spoke about his plans and coaching philosophy on Sky Sport Italia, emphasizing that every step he takes is a strategic effort toward a major goal.

"I didn't go to Asia for a walk": The coach's candid admission

The world football legend and Ballon d'Or winner did not hide his main focus in coaching:

The main goal — "Squadra Azzurra": "My main goal and dream is to work in Italy and manage the national team. I am working tirelessly toward this. I didn't travel around the world just to take a walk or go to Asia for no reason," Cannavaro stated firmly;

A career like "Neapolitan coffee": The expert made an interesting comparison between the pressure at a club and the national team: Club football: "Work at a club gives you adrenaline every day: you see the players constantly, you work with them, help them develop, and prepare for matches"; National team: "Working with a national team is like Neapolitan coffee — very short. You only have ten days, and during that time you must not make mistakes and find the right decision. It gives a person immense motivation and strength".



A new era in Uzbekistan's history and the discovery of young stars

Fabio Cannavaro has been confidently leading the Uzbekistan national team since 2025:

Historic World Cup: It was under the Italian expert's guidance that the Uzbekistan national team played in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history;

A path for the young generation: Cannavaro brought a new breath to the national team and discovered talented young football players for the local football community, such as Behruz Karimov, Jahongir Orozov, and Muhammad Hakimov , trusting them on the big stage;

Rich international experience: Before Uzbekistan, he gained solid experience working with China's Guangzhou Evergrande, Tianjin Quanjian, Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, Italy's Benevento, Udinese, Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb, as well as the Chinese national team.

The achievements being made with the Uzbekistan national team and the modern tactical approaches being applied are becoming an important foundation for Cannavaro's return to Europe, specifically to the Italian national team.