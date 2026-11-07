“Mr. Bean” fans rejoice: the actor is returning to espionage!

·0·Culture
“Mr. Bean” fans rejoice: the actor is returning to espionage!

It is expected that he will once again portray the lead character in the fourth installment of “Johnny English.” This way, fans may have the opportunity to watch the new adventures of their favorite investigator.

According to Screen Daily, filming is planned to take place in Great Britain and Malta. The new project will be produced by Working Title Films, the company that also produced the previous three films.

Created as a humorous parody of the James Bond films, the “Johnny English” series has achieved great popularity among audiences. Its first installment was released in 2003. Later, “Johnny English Reborn” was released in 2011, and “Johnny English Strikes Again” in 2018.

So far, no detailed information has been provided regarding the plot of the fourth film, other participating actors, or the premiere date. However, the news that Rowan Atkinson will once again return to the role of the clumsy but unique investigator is sparking excitement among fans.

Which of the actor's characters do you like more: Mr. Bean or Johnny English?

Johnny EnglishRowan AtkinsonWorking Title Films
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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