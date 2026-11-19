He told the Izvestiya newspaper that construction of the foundation for the first small-capacity power unit is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, after which the construction of the reactor building will begin.

The first small modular reactor of the nuclear power plant under construction in Uzbekistan is planned to be technically commissioned by the end of 2029 or the beginning of 2030. This was announced by Azim Akhmadkhodjayev, Director of the Uzatom Agency.

It is worth noting that the integrated nuclear power plant project being built in the Forish district of the Jizzakh region includes two small-capacity and two large-capacity power units. For now, the 2029–2030 timeline specifically refers to the technical commissioning of the first small modular reactor. The first large-capacity power unit is planned to be commissioned in 2033.

The head of Uzatom emphasized that Uzbekistan aims to become a regional hub for training nuclear energy specialists for Central Asian countries in the future.

In this regard, a branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI was opened in Tashkent in 2019. According to Azim Akhmadkhodjayev, 215 specialists have been trained at this institution to date. There are plans to share the accumulated knowledge and experience with neighboring countries in the future.