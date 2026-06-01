Bus catches fire in Turkey

On May 31, a passenger bus crashed into roadside barriers and caught fire in Turkey's Denizli province, resulting in 8 deaths and 33 injuries.

According to reports, the bus traveling from Izmir to Antalya carried 38 passengers and 3 crew members. A 9-month-old baby is among the deceased. The injured have been hospitalized.

In connection with the tragedy, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressing sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.