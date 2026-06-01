Bus catches fire in Turkey

·203·World
Bus catches fire in Turkey

On May 31, a passenger bus crashed into roadside barriers and caught fire in Turkey's Denizli province, resulting in 8 deaths and 33 injuries.

According to reports, the bus traveling from Izmir to Antalya carried 38 passengers and 3 crew members. A 9-month-old baby is among the deceased. The injured have been hospitalized.

In connection with the tragedy, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressing sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Gate of Hell: The Fire Burning for Over 70 YearsToday, 10:06$45 Million Cargo Found in 265-Meter TunnelToday, 09:48180-Meter High Wire Test Shakes Tightrope WalkerToday, 09:47Hotel Fire in Delhi Claims 21 LivesToday, 09:44Russian MFA Announces Restrictions on British CitizensToday, 08:22Middle East Tensions Escalate: US and Iran Exchange StrikesToday, 06:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guinness World Record Updated! Nine Babies Born at Once
Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences over tragedy in China
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week