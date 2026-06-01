Survived from the bottom of a well: 8-year-old boy rescued

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Survived from the bottom of a well: 8-year-old boy rescued
Survived from the bottom of a well: 8-year-old boy rescued

In the city of Makeyevka, located in the Donetsk People's Republic, an 8-year-old boy fell into a 30-meter-deep well. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred in the afternoon in the courtyard of apartment buildings in the city center.

Witnesses say that while playing, the boy approached an open or improperly covered well due to carelessness and fell inside. The relevant services were immediately notified of the incident.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene acted quickly and managed to bring the boy up using a special ladder. A total of 5 specialists and special equipment were involved in the rescue operation.

The boy was examined by doctors and did not sustain any serious injuries. His condition was assessed as satisfactory, and there was no need for hospitalization.

To prevent such incidents, it is once again reminded that open wells must be securely covered and children should not be left unsupervised.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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