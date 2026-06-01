Police in the Netherlands throw pregnant woman to the ground

An incident at a refugee center in the Netherlands has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Viral videos show police officers using force against a pregnant woman, throwing her to the ground.

According to reports, law enforcement arrived at the center following alerts regarding threats and vandalism. As police attempted to arrest a suspect, a pregnant woman, believed to be his wife, approached them.

During the tense situation, police used force and the woman was knocked to the ground. The incident was captured on video, spread rapidly on social media, and drew sharp public criticism.

According to some sources, the woman gave birth prematurely following the incident. The baby is reported to be in good condition.

An internal investigation into the officers' actions has been launched. Authorities stated they are reviewing the details of the incident to ensure a legal assessment.