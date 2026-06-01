Children rescue 5-year-old girl from attempted sexual assault by pedophile in Russia

In the Russian city of Tyumen, a 44-year-old man accused of attempting to sexually assault a 5-year-old girl has fully confessed in court and expressed remorse for his actions. This was reported by the regional court's unified press service.

According to reports, on May 28, the individual used force against the girl, dragged her into the entrance of an apartment building, and attempted to commit sexual violence.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident. By court order, the suspect has been placed in pre-trial detention for a period of two months.

Surveillance camera footage circulating on social media shows the man carrying the girl toward the entrance while she resists and cries for help.

It is noted that the vigilance of two teenagers prevented the man from achieving his criminal intent. They witnessed the incident and alerted a nearby woman, who immediately entered the building and rescued the girl from the man.

According to the woman who saved the girl, she had entered the neighboring yard by chance when she heard children shouting. It turned out the teenagers were trying to stop the man who was carrying the girl.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.