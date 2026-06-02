Production and sale of naswar to be banned in Kyrgyzstan

The government of Kyrgyzstan has approved a demographic policy concept until 2040. According to the document, the production and distribution of naswar will be completely banned in the country.

It is also planned to raise the minimum age for purchasing alcoholic beverages and cigarettes to 20–21 years. Restrictions will also be introduced on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products at night and via the internet.

Furthermore, the government intends to increase the prices of these products by raising excise taxes. To protect minors from harmful habits, the government also plans to strengthen control over the advertising of tobacco and alcohol products.