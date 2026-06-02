Body of nuclear researcher missing for a year found

Human remains belonging to an employee of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, who had been missing for over a year, have been identified in New Mexico, USA. This was reported by The Guardian.

It is reported that the remains belong to 53-year-old Melissa Casias, who was last seen on June 26, 2025, near a state highway. A hiker discovered her remains on May 28, 2026, in the McGaffey Ridge area of the Carson National Forest.

"Investigators found a handgun near the remains," the state police said in a statement.





The deceased worked in space, defense, and nuclear research. She joins a list of American scientists who have gone missing or died in recent months. While some of these cases were ruled as suicides, others have been attributed to various causes.

However, these events have sparked various speculations and conspiracy theories online, even drawing the attention of members of Congress. There have also been calls for U.S. President Donald Trump to seriously investigate these incidents.

According to police, Casias's identity was confirmed in cooperation with the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. The cause of her death is not yet known. The investigation into her disappearance continues.

How did Casias disappear?

In an interview with NBC in July 2025, Casias's husband, Mark, said he last saw her at 6:15 a.m. on June 26. He noted that he had driven his wife to a facility involved in maintaining the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile that day.

According to Mark, Melissa planned to travel to another point on the laboratory's 40-square-mile campus for work. At the same time, she was supposed to return the family car by 11:00 a.m.

"That was almost the last time I spoke to her," Mark said.





Investigators later determined that Melissa had unexpectedly returned home that morning. When her daughter, Sierra, asked why she had returned at 7:45 a.m., her mother said she had forgotten her badge.

"A badge is required to enter the facility, and she showed it that day," Mark said.





When Melissa did not return the car at the scheduled time, Mark initially thought she was busy with work. However, shortly after, Melissa's supervisor called to ask about her whereabouts.

"He asked me, 'Is Melissa okay?' I said, 'Yes, she should be at work.' But he replied, 'No, she is not at work,'" Mark recalls.

According to investigators, Melissa was last seen at approximately 2:18 p.m. At that time, a family acquaintance saw her traveling east along Highway 518 in New Mexico.

Investigators found all of Melissa's personal belongings, including her purse and "wiped" phones, at her home. After the remains were found, the family noted that the body was discovered in an area that had previously been searched.