Netflix revealed to have used AI in over 300 projects

·30·Technology
Netflix revealed to have used AI in over 300 projects

Netflix, one of the world's largest streaming platforms, continues to drive revolutionary changes in the film industry. According to the company's latest report, generative AI technologies have been successfully utilized in the production process of over 300 films and series to date. This not only reduces production costs but also allows for the creation of complex visual scenes in a shorter timeframe. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In its second-quarter earnings report, Netflix leadership highlighted the capabilities of AI. It was noted that the technology is actively involved in almost all stages of content creation—from initial concept development to post-production and final visualization. This helps creative teams bring ideas to life that previously seemed impossible.

A blend of cost-efficiency and high quality

According to ixbt.com, AI is particularly useful in creating crowd scenes and complex action sequences. While traditional methods of filming such scenes would require hundreds of stunt performers, extras, and expensive sets, generative technologies are now significantly reducing the costs of this process.

The company also provided specific examples where this technology was applied. In particular, large-scale scenes created with the help of AI can be seen in the Indian sports series Glory, the Brazilian mini-series Brasil 70: A Saga do Tri, and the US historical documentary project The American Experiment. In these projects, the role of technology in recreating historical environments and depicting mass events was unparalleled.

Netflix experts emphasize that without the help of AI, some of the complex and expensive scenes in these projects would have had to be cut entirely. The technology not only saves budget but also improves image quality and allows content to reach viewers faster. This is a major advantage in the highly competitive streaming market.

This news is also significant for viewers in Uzbekistan, as the increase in high-quality content on the Netflix platform and faster release times are directly linked to global technological development. The number of films created with the help of AI is expected to grow further in the future, setting new standards in the film industry.

NetflixArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyCinemaStreaming
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