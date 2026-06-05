Trump Introduces New Rules for Senior Federal Employees

·86·World
Trump Introduces New Rules for Senior Federal Employees

US President Donald Trump signed a new executive order concerning the activities of senior employees in federal agencies. According to Reuters, the document simplifies the process of dismissing nearly 8,000 high-paid civil servants.

The order primarily applies to employees who have the authority to shape or influence government policy. Some of them earn up to $200,000 a year.

According to Scott Kupor, head of the Office of Personnel Management, the administration wants to work with personnel who can implement its political direction and comply with lawful orders.

The new rule is seen as part of broader reforms to overhaul the federal personnel system. Initially, it was said that these changes could affect up to 50,000 employees, but for now, the order's scope is limited to nearly 8,000 employees.

Donald TrumpUnited StatesReutersScott Kupor
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Trump Introduces New Rules for Senior Federal Employees – Zamin.uz, 05.06.2026