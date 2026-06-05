Over $142,000 Worth of Cockroaches Seized in Australia

One of the largest raids in the country's history was conducted in Australia, resulting in the seizure of over 100,000 live cockroaches from a breeder, as keeping them is prohibited. ABC News reported on this.

The total value of the seized Madagascar hissing cockroaches and Dubia species amounted to 200,000 Australian dollars (approximately 142,000 US dollars). The raid took place in May in the city of Bathers, New South Wales.

The Madagascar hissing cockroach is one of the largest cockroaches in the world, reaching up to 5–8 centimeters. Official photos show insects larger than a finger, about the size of a palm.

Keeping, breeding, and selling these species is legally prohibited in Australia. Officials emphasize that they may pose a threat to the environment and spread diseases.

No formal charges have been filed against the breeder yet, and the seized insects are scheduled for destruction.