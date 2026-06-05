Over $142,000 Worth of Cockroaches Seized in Australia

·60·World
Over $142,000 Worth of Cockroaches Seized in Australia

One of the largest raids in the country's history was conducted in Australia, resulting in the seizure of over 100,000 live cockroaches from a breeder, as keeping them is prohibited. ABC News reported on this.

The total value of the seized Madagascar hissing cockroaches and Dubia species amounted to 200,000 Australian dollars (approximately 142,000 US dollars). The raid took place in May in the city of Bathers, New South Wales.

The Madagascar hissing cockroach is one of the largest cockroaches in the world, reaching up to 5–8 centimeters. Official photos show insects larger than a finger, about the size of a palm.

Keeping, breeding, and selling these species is legally prohibited in Australia. Officials emphasize that they may pose a threat to the environment and spread diseases.

No formal charges have been filed against the breeder yet, and the seized insects are scheduled for destruction.

AustraliaABC NewsMadagascarSouth AustraliaBathers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Chinese Woman Has Slept With Eyes Open for 6 Years After Eyelid SurgeryChinese Woman Has Slept With Eyes Open for 6 Years After Eyelid SurgeryYesterday, 16:43How Did Vladimir Putin Respond to Zelenskyy's Open Letter?How Did Vladimir Putin Respond to Zelenskyy's Open Letter?Yesterday, 16:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Eid al-Adha date announced in Saudi Arabia
Eid al-Adha date announced in Saudi Arabia
Over $142,000 Worth of Cockroaches Seized in Australia – Zamin.uz, 05.06.2026