Man Stuck on Rails Rescued in Final Seconds

In Brazil, a pedestrian trapped on railway rails survived a major disaster in the final seconds. Footage of the incident was captured by security cameras and spread widely on social media.

During the incident, the man was stuck between the rails, and bystanders who noticed the approaching train rushed to help him. Thanks to swift actions taken within seconds, he was moved to a safe area.

According to witnesses, the rescue was carried out when the train was very close, and they compare the situation to a true miracle. If there had been a slight delay, the consequences could have been tragic.

Detailed information about the victim's condition has not yet been released, but it is confirmed that he survived and was rescued from great danger. The incident is being discussed on social media with comments stating that 'one second changes a life'.