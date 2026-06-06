Man Stuck on Rails Rescued in Final Seconds

·574·World
Man Stuck on Rails Rescued in Final Seconds

In Brazil, a pedestrian trapped on railway rails survived a major disaster in the final seconds. Footage of the incident was captured by security cameras and spread widely on social media.

During the incident, the man was stuck between the rails, and bystanders who noticed the approaching train rushed to help him. Thanks to swift actions taken within seconds, he was moved to a safe area.

According to witnesses, the rescue was carried out when the train was very close, and they compare the situation to a true miracle. If there had been a slight delay, the consequences could have been tragic.

Detailed information about the victim's condition has not yet been released, but it is confirmed that he survived and was rescued from great danger. The incident is being discussed on social media with comments stating that 'one second changes a life'.

Brazil
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbek Citizen Killed in New Delhi FireUzbek Citizen Killed in New Delhi FireToday, 08:00Vladimir Putin Held a Mysterious Meeting with Gerhard Schröder in the Kremlin...Vladimir Putin Held a Mysterious Meeting with Gerhard Schröder in the Kremlin...Today, 07:38Tensions Escalate in the Middle East: Iran Strikes US BasesTensions Escalate in the Middle East: Iran Strikes US BasesToday, 07:14US Court Rules Trump's Immigration Restrictions IllegalUS Court Rules Trump's Immigration Restrictions IllegalToday, 07:10Former Wife of Dubai Prince ArrestedFormer Wife of Dubai Prince ArrestedToday, 22:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement