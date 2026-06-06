The Rarest Astronomical Event of the Year Will Be Observed

On August 12 of this year, a rare astronomical event—a total solar eclipse—will occur in the sky. At this time, the Moon will pass between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the Sun's rays. As a result, daytime will turn into darkness for a short period in certain areas.

According to experts, the total solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Portugal, and northern Spain. A partial eclipse will be seen across much of Europe, Africa, and North America.

Scientists note that the path of the eclipse will cover an area of approximately 8,300 kilometers. In Greenland, the event will last more than two minutes, while in northern Spain, it will be visible for about 20 seconds.

Experts warn that looking directly at the Sun is dangerous and recommend observing it only through special protective glasses or solar filters.

A solar eclipse is significant not only for sky enthusiasts but also for scientists, as the solar corona and changes in Earth's atmosphere are studied during this process.