Did Roman Abramovich Have a 'Secret' Meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv?

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Did Roman Abramovich Have a 'Secret' Meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv?

Secret negotiations and behind-the-scenes meetings aimed at resolving the geopolitical crisis and military actions between Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic means are at the center of global attention. The latest developments have become a real sensation on the international stage. Famous Russian billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich unexpectedly visited Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Verkhovna Rada MP Oleksiy Goncharenko revealed details about this mysterious visit and the important negotiations held in a statement on his official Telegram channel.

Secret Meeting in Kyiv and a Letter Sent to Putin

According to the Ukrainian politician, the billionaire's arrival in Kyiv was not just an ordinary visit, but served as a unique live communication bridge between the leaders of the two countries:

"According to reliable information I received, this meeting indeed took place, and it specifically involved Roman Abramovich. He came to the Ukrainian capital to hold a face-to-face conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to convey important messages and conditions from him to Russian leader Vladimir Putin."

Kremlin Leader's Response: 'We Need to Hold a Meeting'

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously commented on this secret diplomacy. He noted that the businessman reported on the situation to the Kremlin upon returning from Kyiv. The Russian leader described the dialogue as follows:

"That businessman returned from his trip to Kyiv, and we met with him. According to him, Mr. Zelenskyy informed him that we need to hold a personal meeting to stabilize the situation."

Open Letter, Cost of War, and Political Conditions

Underlying these negotiations are the mutual political statements of the two countries' leaders on the battlefield. The current official positions of the parties can be better understood through the following integrated table:

Political Leaders

Key Statements and Conditions Proposed

Recent Steps

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine has stated its ability to sharply increase the cost of war for Russia. To stop military actions, demands a personal meeting.

Sent an official and open letter to Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin

Currently sees no meaning or benefit in holding direct negotiations with the Ukrainian leader.

Previously called on Zelenskyy to go to elections.

Background: The return of a major figure like Roman Abramovich to the political stage as a mediator indicates that the parties are still seeking channels for behind-the-scenes dialogue. Indeed, the situation on the battlefield remains tense, and Vladimir Putin has so far rejected the meeting proposal, but the direct transmission of messages from Kyiv to the Kremlin does not completely extinguish diplomatic hopes. Zelenskyy's warning about increasing the cost of war and Putin's demand regarding elections show that concluding a peace treaty in the near future will not be easy. We will continue to monitor the development of events.

Always follow the most sensational geopolitical processes on the international stage, secret agreements in the political world, and the latest hot news from around the world with us on the Zamin pages!

Roman AbramovichVolodymyr ZelenskyyKyivVladimir PutinOleksiy Goncharenko
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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Did Roman Abramovich Have a 'Secret' Meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv? – Zamin.uz, 06.06.2026