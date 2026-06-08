Donald Trump Issues Firm Statement on Peace Deal with Iran

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East and diplomatic struggles between major powers remain in the spotlight of global public attention. US leader Donald Trump firmly stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be forced to unconditionally accept any peace agreement reached between Washington and Tehran. One of the world's most influential publications, Financial Times In an exclusive interview with the newspaper, the White House leader emphasized that decisive words and key decisions in international relations concerning Iran are made solely by the United States.

You can learn more about the situation in the region, the White House's political position, and the main details of ongoing secret negotiations with Tehran through the following special integrated table:

GEOPOLITICAL ENVIRONMENT IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND US POSITION

States and Leaders Actions Taken and Statements Key Conditions for Diplomatic Negotiations Donald Trump

(US President) "I personally make all decisions. The Israeli leader (Netanyahu) is not a decision-maker in this process." If negotiations fail, Washington does not rule out the option of using military force. Benjamin Netanyahu

(Israeli Prime Minister) Must comply with any peace treaty expected to be signedbetween Washington and Tehran. Israel was subjected to an Iranian attack after striking Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. Islamic Republic of Iran Called the missile attacks on Israel merely "a warning" and stated that it does not want war. The US demands that Tehran completely and irreversibly abandon its nuclear weapons program.

According to Trump, the recent missile strikes by Iran on Israeli territory yielded no practical results, and this situation will not change Washington's plans to achieve peace through diplomatic dialogue.

Behind-the-Scenes Agreements and Expected Outcome

According to reports, in late May of this year, US and Iranian representatives came very close to drafting an initial peace agreement to stop armed conflicts. Citing senior American officials, the influential Axios publication reported that the parties reached a common understanding on many disputed issues. However, the final document has not yet been signed. Such a development serves as a key factor in establishing security and stability not only for the two countries but for the entire Middle East region.

Zamin Commentary: Donald Trump's latest statement once again demonstrated his firmness and consistency in foreign policy. Imposing the obligation to accept agreements even on his closest ally, Israel, indicates that the White House is seriously committed to preventing a major war in the region. Keeping the door open for diplomatic negotiations despite Iran's missile attacks is a product of strong political will. Peace in the Middle East is as vital as air and water for the global economy and security. We hope that the parties will soon reach a final agreement, and the flag of peace will fly in the region. After all, war never has a winner!

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