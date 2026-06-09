Former Minister Kochkorov Revealed to Be Working as a Courier in the US

·10·World
Former Minister Kochkorov Revealed to Be Working as a Courier in the US

Reports have emerged that Ulugbek Kochkorov, former Minister of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan, is working as a courier in the United States. Local media outlets reported on this.

Users and the post author identify the man shown in a widely circulated video on social media as Ulugbek Kochkorov, a former deputy of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan. The footage shows him placing various packages into the trunk of his car.

According to the post authors, Kochkorov is currently working as a courier for Amazon in the United States.

The video has sparked active discussions on social media. Many users emphasized that any honest work is valuable and deserves respect. Others recalled his political career and activities in public administration.

According to open sources, Ulugbek Kochkorov served as a deputy of the fifth convocation of the Jogorku Kenesh as a representative of the Ata-Jurt party. He also participated in the 2017 presidential elections.

In October 2018, Kochkorov was appointed as the Minister of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan. Later, in 2020, he nominated himself to participate in the parliamentary elections from the Birimdik party.

He was dismissed from his ministerial position following the political events that occurred in the country in the autumn of 2020.

According to some publications, Ulugbek Kochkorov has been living with his family in Chicago for the past few years. However, he has not provided any official comment regarding his current employment.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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