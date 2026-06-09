Missile Attacks Escalate Between Iran and Israel

·8·World
Missile Attacks Escalate Between Iran and Israel

On June 7, Iran launched waves of missile attacks on northern areas of Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that all launched missiles were intercepted by air defense systems.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran announced that the operation would continue, with missile and drone attacks persisting in the coming days.

Iranian officials criticized Israel's strike on targets south of Beirut, emphasizing that this action 'crossed all red lines.' Previously, Israel had announced strikes on Hezbollah facilities.

Following the missile attacks, the Israeli army vowed a firm response, stressing that Iran had made a 'serious mistake.'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed his intention to ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further escalation. He believes this is crucial to preserving a potential agreement between the US and Iran.

Later, the IDF announced that after Iran's missile attacks, the Israeli Air Force struck several military targets in western and central regions of Iran.

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Aziza Shukhratova
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