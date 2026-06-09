Taliban Against Smartphones: Strict Ban Imposed in Certain Regions

It has been revealed that Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a new oral order banning the use of smartphones for group members and government officials.

According to Afghanistan International, individuals violating this ban may be considered criminals and held accountable through military courts. The order has been communicated to the heads of military courts operating in eight regions of the country.

The document states that officials are tasked with strictly monitoring compliance with the order. For this purpose, special lists are to be compiled, recording each employee's personal details, including name, position, workplace, mobile operator, and phone number.

Additionally, managers are assigned the duty of confirming that subordinates are adhering to this regulation.

It is known that the Taliban had previously restricted students and madrasa pupils from bringing phones into educational institutions. In recent statements, smartphones are being interpreted as 'one of the main enemies of Muslims.'

Experts believe that such measures may be aimed at controlling information flow and strengthening internal order.