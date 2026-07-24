How much could Liverpool be valued at if sold?

Negotiations have begun for the sale of a minority stake in Liverpool. If the deal goes through, the English club's total valuation could exceed $6 billion, marking one of the largest valuations in football history.

However, the club is not being sold in its entirety at this time. The discussion concerns transferring a specific portion of the stake held by Fenway Sports Group to investors.

FSG is in talks with investors

According to The Financial Times, the American investment firm Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool, is exploring the possibility of selling a minority stake in the club.

FSG has confirmed that talks have taken place but stated that no final agreement has been reached between the parties yet.

For this reason, the potential deal is still in the early stages, and its volume, stake size, and terms have not been disclosed.

Who could the buyer be?

According to the source, the minority stake could be purchased by an investor consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia.

Bhatia is also known as one of the owners of the English club Queens Park Rangers.

It is reported that the project is supported by the Mittal family, associated with one of the world's largest steel producers, ArcelorMittal. However, the composition of the consortium and the potential stake of each investor are not yet known.

Club valuation could exceed $6 billion

If the negotiations are successfully concluded, Liverpool's total market value could be valued at over $6 billion, which is approximately 5.25 billion euros.

This does not mean that all of the club's shares will be sold for that amount. The intention is to calculate Liverpool's total value based on the offer for the minority stake.

Deal information Status Potential stake for sale Minority stake Potential valuation Over $6 billion Potential investor Consortium led by Amit Bhatia Negotiation status No agreement yet

FSG may retain control of the club

Even if a minority stake is sold, FSG could remain the primary owner and controlling party of Liverpool.

Such a deal would likely serve to attract additional investment to the club, develop infrastructure, and expand transfer opportunities.

However, the extent to which new investors will influence the club's management or sporting policy will depend on the terms of the deal.

A critical period for Liverpool

Last season, Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League table. Ahead of the new season, the club is looking for ways to not only improve sporting results but also expand its financial capabilities.

Now the main question is: will FSG accept the investors' offer, and on what terms will the minority stake in the club be sold?

Do you think the arrival of new investors will make Liverpool even stronger? Leave your opinion in the comments.