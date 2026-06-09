94 Schools Closed in Japan Due to a Single Bear

Local authorities made this decision due to the appearance of an Asian black bear, previously unseen in the city area.

Utsunomiya is located 100 kilometers north of Tokyo and has a population of nearly 500,000. The animal was first spotted near a city park on June 6, and the next day, surveillance cameras recorded the bear on central streets. Later, it was also seen in residential neighborhoods. On June 8, the bear was sighted in an industrial area two kilometers from the city center.

Police and hunters continue to search for the bear. City services are patrolling the streets with vehicles equipped with loudspeakers to warn residents of the danger. Officials are urging citizens to lock doors and windows, avoid approaching the predator, and seek shelter in buildings if encountered.

This year, Japan has recorded nearly 50,000 incidents related to bear appearances, a record high for the country. Additionally, the number of attacks on humans is increasing.