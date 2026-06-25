Strong earthquakes hit USA, Venezuela, and Japan

·191·World
Strong earthquakes hit USA, Venezuela, and Japan

In the last few hours, a series of strong earthquakes occurred in the USA, Venezuela, and Japan. The most severe consequences were observed in Venezuela, where dozens of people died and hundreds were injured.

The first tremor was recorded on June 24 at 20:10 Tashkent time in the US state of California. The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6. There were no fatalities, but several people were injured. In Mendocino County, 7,427 consumers were left without electricity.

On June 25, at 03:04 and 03:05, two strong earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 occurred in Venezuela. Following the main shocks, 20 aftershocks were recorded.

According to official data, at least 32 people died and more than 700 were injured in Venezuela. Many buildings collapsed. Airport and metro operations were also suspended.

The US Geological Survey stated that the number of victims could still increase.

On the same day at 03:30 Tashkent time, a strong tremor was also recorded near Japan's Honshu island. The earthquake was initially estimated at magnitude 6.9, but subsequent calculations revised this figure to 7.2.

Four people sustained minor injuries in Japan. Railway traffic was temporarily suspended, but no tsunami warning was issued.

USAVenezuelaJapanCaliforniaHonshuEarthquake
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cat Who "Watched" 6 Prime Ministers Becomes a Living Legend of British PoliticsCat Who "Watched" 6 Prime Ministers Becomes a Living Legend of British PoliticsToday, 11:02Series of Powerful Earthquakes Spark Panic in VenezuelaSeries of Powerful Earthquakes Spark Panic in VenezuelaToday, 10:09What happened after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in JapanWhat happened after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in JapanToday, 09:48Life Changes for Woman Who Ate Only Potatoes for 40 YearsLife Changes for Woman Who Ate Only Potatoes for 40 YearsYesterday, 23:42Woman Imprisoned at Home by Husband for 12 Years in Pakistan FreedWoman Imprisoned at Home by Husband for 12 Years in Pakistan FreedYesterday, 23:00Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12Yesterday, 22:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Crows "Go to Work": Cleaning Streets for Rewards
Crows "Go to Work": Cleaning Streets for Rewards