Strong earthquakes hit USA, Venezuela, and Japan

In the last few hours, a series of strong earthquakes occurred in the USA, Venezuela, and Japan. The most severe consequences were observed in Venezuela, where dozens of people died and hundreds were injured.

The first tremor was recorded on June 24 at 20:10 Tashkent time in the US state of California. The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6. There were no fatalities, but several people were injured. In Mendocino County, 7,427 consumers were left without electricity.

On June 25, at 03:04 and 03:05, two strong earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 occurred in Venezuela. Following the main shocks, 20 aftershocks were recorded.

According to official data, at least 32 people died and more than 700 were injured in Venezuela. Many buildings collapsed. Airport and metro operations were also suspended.

The US Geological Survey stated that the number of victims could still increase.

On the same day at 03:30 Tashkent time, a strong tremor was also recorded near Japan's Honshu island. The earthquake was initially estimated at magnitude 6.9, but subsequent calculations revised this figure to 7.2.

Four people sustained minor injuries in Japan. Railway traffic was temporarily suspended, but no tsunami warning was issued.