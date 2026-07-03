Cameras capture Cristiano Ronaldo saying "Bismillah" before goal against Croatia (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo was captured by broadcast cameras saying "Bismillah" before taking a penalty against Croatia. Following this, the Portuguese forward clinicaly converted the spot-kick to score a goal.

The moment quickly went viral on social media. Football fans are discussing Ronaldo's words before the penalty and his reaction after scoring.

In the match where Ronaldo scored, Portugal managed to turn the game around despite trailing. The team completed a comeback to advance to the round of 16.