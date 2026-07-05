Thomas Tuchel speaks on England's condition ahead of World Cup 2026 Round of 16

·7·Sport
Thomas Tuchel speaks on England's condition ahead of World Cup 2026 Round of 16

England head coach Thomas Tuchel provided an update on squad losses and recovery processes ahead of the World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico. News coming from the "Three Lions" camp is both worrying and hopeful for the fans. Primary attention is focused on the condition of key defensive components Reece James and Jarell Quansah. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Chelsea captain Reece James is still not fully recovered from his injury. According to Goal.com, the right-back was unable to participate in the final training sessions held in the Mexican capital. The knee injury sustained during the group stage match against Ghana continues to plague the player. His inclusion in the starting lineup for Sunday's crucial match remains in doubt.

Defensive issues and expected returns

Speaking about Reece James' condition at the press conference, Thomas Tuchel emphasized that the results of the medical examination would be decisive. "Reece might be on the bench, but it all depends on the final conclusion of the doctors. We cannot risk his health," the German specialist explained. Meanwhile, Tuchel confirmed that Jarell Quansah has returned to full training. The return of the young defender, who missed matches against Panama and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is expected to slightly ease the issues in the defensive line.

The clash with Mexico will take place at the legendary "Estadio Azteca". Thomas Tuchel highly valued the significance of this encounter. According to him, the passionate support of the hosts and the stadium atmosphere will be a real test for England. Nevertheless, the coach expressed confidence in his pupils' skill and preparation.

Team captain Harry Kane also shared his thoughts ahead of the upcoming match. He noted that injuries in the squad or unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorms are expected during the game) cannot be excuses for defeat. "Mexico is a strong opponent, but we must overcome any difficulty to reach the quarter-finals. The World Cup is valued precisely for such difficult matches," said Kane.

If the England national team successfully passes this stage, they will secure a spot in the quarter-finals to be held in Miami. For now, Tuchel and his staff are focusing on preparing Reece James to at least come off the bench and withstand the pressure from Mexico. For English fans, the stability of the defensive line could be the deciding factor in the match's outcome.

EnglandThomas TuchelReece JamesWorld CupFootball
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