India Issues Ultimatum to Telegram: 15-Day Deadline Against Pirated Content

The Indian government has come forward with a strict demand regarding the Telegram messenger. The country's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is demanding that the platform's administration take firm measures against the widespread distribution of pirated films, TV series, and other copyright-protected video content. The service was given a 15-day deadline to resolve this issue and submit a report on the actions taken. Ixbt.com reports this.

Official Delhi no longer wants to limit itself to blocking individual channels distributing illegal content. The government's goal is to shift responsibility for such violations directly onto the platform itself. This means a fundamental revision of the messenger's moderation system.

Platform Responsibility and Legal Consequences

According to the ministry's statement, Telegram should not limit itself to deleting channels only after receiving notifications from government authorities. Instead, the service must implement independent mechanisms to prevent violations. This requirement could be decisive for the platform's continued operation in India

Under Indian law, copyright infringement entails not only civil but also criminal liability. The provisions of the Copyright Act adopted in 1957 and the Cinematograph Act of 1952 establish strict regulations in this area. If Telegram fails to comply with these laws, it may face more serious sanctions.

It is worth noting that the Indian government had previously sent requests to Telegram and Signal messengers regarding features that allow users to exchange messages while hiding their phone numbers. Security agencies are concerned that these features, by ensuring anonymity, create conditions for various illegal activities.

Last month, the Indian government temporarily restricted Telegram's operations. Such measures could seriously affect the platform's position in India, which is considered one of the world's largest markets. Given that Telegram is also the most popular messenger in Uzbekistan, such global legal demands could potentially lead to changes in the platform's overall policy in the future.