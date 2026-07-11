“If anyone should be afraid, it’s France!” — Lamine Yamal on the World Cup semi-final

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“If anyone should be afraid, it’s France!” — Lamine Yamal on the World Cup semi-final

Spain national team winger Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts after the 2026 World Cup quarter-final match against Belgium, which ended in a 2-1 victory. Zamin.uz presents the player's intense and confident statements to the media.

“We were much stronger than the opponent”

The young Spanish star did not hide his satisfaction with his team's performance and securing a spot in the semi-finals.

From Lamine Yamal's statement: “We are very happy to be in the semi-finals again. We have been striving for this for a long time and now we want to go all the way. We are very pleased with this victory and reaching the next stage. I think we were much stronger than the opponent. Yes, the conceded goal left a strange impression because it happened exactly when we were in full control of the game. But that's football.”

The player added that while their style of play might not seem beautiful to some, the truth is that no team in the tournament has been able to match Spain so far.

“If anyone should be afraid, it’s France”

Speaking about the upcoming semi-final opponent, Yamal emphasized that the Spaniards have no fear and that the pressure is more on the opponent's side.

  • Historical advantage: Last year, it was the Spanish national team that eliminated France from the Nations League. Therefore, Yamal said that if anyone should be afraid, it should be France.

  • The strongest duo: According to the winger, the upcoming match will feature two of the world's greatest national teams. These are considered the two strongest teams at the moment.

  • Lack of fear: “Now we will see what happens on the pitch, but we have no fear,” the player concluded.

When will the big match take place?

In the semi-final stage of the World Cup, fans will witness a major clash worthy of a real final.

  • Match: Spain vs France

  • Start date: Takes place on July 14

There is no doubt that this game between two giants will be one of the most anticipated and intense events of the World Cup.

Lamine YamalWorld CupSpainFranceFootball
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