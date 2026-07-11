“I will destroy him”: McGregor issues sharp warning to Holloway

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has made his usual sharp statement ahead of his fight against Max Holloway. The Irish fighter increased the pressure before the upcoming clash, claiming he would defeat his opponent convincingly.

According to McGregor, among his old rivals, only Holloway remains, and he too will be defeated in the next fight.

McGregor gave a clear prediction for the fight

When asked about the result of the upcoming bout, Conor McGregor gave a short and sharp answer.

“Mystic Mac’s prediction? Destruction. I will simply destroy Max. All my other rivals are already out of the picture. Now only Max remains, and on Sunday, he too will be completely defeated,” said McGregor.

These words have further increased interest in the clash between the two fighters.

Two stars will clash in the octagon again

The fight between McGregor and Holloway will take place on July 12 as part of the UFC 329 tournament in Las Vegas, USA.

Both athletes have their place in UFC history. While McGregor is known as a former two-division champion, Holloway has been one of the most dangerous fighters in the featherweight division for many years.

Conor called himself one of the greatest in history

Previously, McGregor had called himself the greatest featherweight fighter in history after Bruce Lee.

Now the Irish fighter will try to prove this claim in the octagon. However, it is clear that Holloway's durability and ability to fight at a high pace will not be an easy test for Conor.

The main question is — which McGregor will step into the octagon?

McGregor's sharp words are nothing new for UFC fans. However, this time all attention will be focused on his real physical condition and his form after a long break.

Whether Conor's words will be confirmed in practice on July 12 or if Max Holloway will create another big sensation — the octagon will show.