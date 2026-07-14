Sugar discovered in space: does this bring us closer to unlocking the secret of life?

Astronomers have for the first time identified a type of natural sugar in a giant gas and dust cloud located near the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Experts believe this discovery shows that organic substances essential for life in the universe can form within the interstellar medium itself.

The substance in question is a simple sugar called erythrulose. It occurs naturally in raspberries and is also used in the cosmetics industry, including in the production of self-tanning products. Scientists recorded this substance in a giant molecular cloud near the center of the Milky Way.

The authors of the study emphasize that this result does not imply the existence of other civilizations in the universe. However, it confirms that organic compounds considered vital for the emergence of life can form naturally even in the extremely cold regions of space.

Izaskun Jiménez-Serra, a scientist at the Spanish Astrobiology Center, says that erythrulose is the first sugar to be identified in the interstellar medium. This means that such substances may be much more common in the universe than previously assumed.

Scientists explain that erythrulose forms as a result of chemical reactions occurring on the surface of tiny dust particles. It is possible that it later becomes incorporated into comets or asteroids and reaches planets.

During the study, experts used radio telescopes in Spain to examine a dust cloud named G+0.693-0.027. Initially, they were searching for other types of sugars, but unexpectedly managed to record signals specific to erythrulose.

It is reported that this sugar can form in space even in conditions as cold as –250 degrees. This shows that high temperatures are not a requirement for the formation of organic molecules.

Experts note that erythrulose is not only an energy source but also plays an important role in the emergence of substances involved in the formation of early genetic systems, such as RNA. Therefore, the theory that such organic compounds may have arrived on Earth in ancient times via comets and meteorites is being further strengthened.

The study's authors believe that organic matter contained in comets and meteorites that rained down on Earth millions of years ago may have contributed to creating the initial conditions for life to emerge on the planet.

Japanese scientist Yoshihiro Furukawa also assessed this result as a significant scientific event. He noted that sugars formed in the interstellar medium could reach other planets as well. However, this process does not fully explain exactly how life was formed, and research in this area is still ongoing.