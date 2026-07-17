2026 World Cup tragedy: At least 12 people killed in Bangladesh

The World Cup celebration in Bangladesh has been overshadowed by a series of tragedies. It is reported that at least 12 people have died across the country due to clashes between fans, knife attacks, electrocutions, and road accidents.

Clash erupts after Messi's penalty

The most discussed incident took place in the city of Cumilla during the match between Argentina and Egypt.

38-year-old Muhammad Shariful Islam was watching the game with other citizens at a local tea shop. According to witnesses, after Lionel Messi failed to convert a penalty, Shariful, a Brazil fan, mocked one of the Argentina supporters.

The ensuing argument escalated into a physical fight. It is reported that several people attacked Shariful, and he died before reaching the hospital due to his injuries. Police have launched an investigation to identify those involved in the incident.

Two girls left fatherless

Shariful supported his family by driving an electric rickshaw. He had a wife and two school-aged daughters.

"How can someone be killed over football? I have two daughters. Who will they call 'dad' now? I want those who killed my husband to face the harshest punishment," said his wife, Beauty Begum.

Family members say that Shariful had come to Cumilla in search of work to provide his daughters with a better education and was the family's sole breadwinner.

Tragedies observed in other regions as well

Deaths related to the World Cup have been recorded in various parts of Bangladesh.

Fayaz Tajrian died in a motorcycle accident while on his way to watch the Argentina-Egypt match. Mustafa Kazi became a victim of an attack following an argument about football.

In Chittagong, Mahidul Islam died after a metal football goalpost collapsed on him during the celebration. Khokon Karmakar lost consciousness and passed away before a friendly match organized by fans.

It was also reported that dozens of people were injured in clashes between Brazil and Argentina fans in the Habiganj region.

Not all deaths are the result of fights

Not all the recorded tragedies are linked to violence between fans. Some citizens were electrocuted while installing team flags, while others died in road accidents during celebratory events or motorcycle processions.

It is also stated that health issues related to intense emotional stress during football matches have contributed to the deaths.

23 people died in 2022 as well

Intense rivalry among football fans in Bangladesh has led to dire consequences in previous World Cups as well.

A scientific study published in 2024 stated that during the 2022 World Cup, 23 football-related deaths, 35 hospitalizations, and 45 injuries were recorded in the country. Among the tragedies, along with fan clashes, there were incidents such as falling from heights while installing flags and electrocutions.

Football should remain a celebration

Although Bangladesh does not participate in the World Cup, the country has millions of supporters of Argentina and Brazil. However, the love for sports should not turn into violence, hostility, and actions that endanger human life.

In your opinion, what measures should be strengthened to prevent such tragedies during major football tournaments?