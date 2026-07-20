Messi's tears after the final are being discussed on social media

·61·World
Messi's tears after the final are being discussed on social media

The FIFA 2026 World Cup final ended with Spain's victory. The Spaniards defeated the Argentina national team 1-0 to become world champions.

After the match, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became emotional. He could not hide his tears after the final defeat. Footage of these moments went viral on social media.

Messi's condition touched many football fans. It is said that his long career in the national team, immense pressure, and the defeat in the final caused these emotions.

Spain won the decisive match with a single goal. Argentina could not defend their title and finished the tournament in second place.

Lionel MessiFIFA World CupSpainFootballSports News
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