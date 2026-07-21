Currency exchange rates for July 22 announced

·78·Economy
Currency exchange rates for July 22 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies effective July 22, 2026. According to the report, the dollar increased by 26.47 soums, reaching 11,986.56 soums.

• The Euro increased by 21.27 soums, reaching 13,691.65 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 0.44 soums, falling to 152.09 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 8.12 soums, falling to 16,094.95 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.05 soums, reaching 73.69 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 1.12 soums, falling to 14,799.14 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 4.26 soums, reaching 1,771.67 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanUzbekistan
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