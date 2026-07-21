Police officer rescues driver from burning car (video)

In the US state of Texas, a driver trapped inside a vehicle during a fire on a highway survived thanks to the swift actions of a police officer.

The officer, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene, did not hesitate for a moment, despite the flames growing stronger. After failing to open the car door, he pulled the driver out through the window and moved them to a safe location.

The rescue process was captured on the officer's body camera. The viral video of the officer's bravery and quick decision-making in the situation is being praised by many social media users.