Why does Lamine Yamal play with his shorts worn lower? This has sparked curiosity among many

·0·World
Why does Lamine Yamal play with his shorts worn lower? This has sparked curiosity among many

Lamine Yamal taking to the pitch with his shorts worn lower than other players has not gone unnoticed by fans. Although various theories have been shared on social media, there is no official or medical information regarding the reason behind it.

This is primarily viewed as the player's personal habit and a way for him to feel comfortable on the pitch. Yamal prefers to play with his shorts worn slightly lower, and over time, this look has become his signature style.

Such habits are common in football. Some players prefer to wear their socks low, while others choose long-sleeved jerseys or specific types of tape. Lamine Yamal's choice may simply be one of these personal preferences.

The player himself has not yet provided a clear explanation for this. Therefore, various rumors regarding why he wears his shorts lower remain just speculation.

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