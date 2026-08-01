Are Ronaldo and Georgina getting married today — on August 1?

·2·World
Are Ronaldo and Georgina getting married today — on August 1?

Western media outlets were stunned by news awaited by millions of fans around the world: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez finally seem ready to formalize their relationship. Rumors about a grand wedding planned for August 1 immediately spread across the world's leading tabloids.

Secret invitation and dress code for black attire

A report broadcast on Portugal's V+ Fama television show sparked rumors about Ronaldo's secret wedding with Georgina Rodríguez. Adriano Silva Martins, the host of the program, announced that a mysterious wedding invitation had arrived at the editorial office.

According to the information in the invitation, the ceremony was supposed to take place on August 1 at 5:00 PM at Quinta da Regaleira, a famous palace and park complex in the city of Sintra, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

One of the most discussed aspects of the invitation was the dress code set for the guests. According to it, visitors to the wedding were asked to come in black attire. This news excited Ronaldo's fans, fueling speculation that the upcoming ceremony might resemble a glamorous Hollywood premiere rather than a traditional wedding.

Wedding reports denied

However, soon after, contradicting reports regarding Ronaldo's wedding also emerged. Spain's ¡HOLA! magazine, known for its celebrity news, reported citing its sources that there would be no wedding this weekend.

The publication provided several reasons for this. Notably, on August 1, the Quinta da Regaleira complex is open to tourists, and tickets for visits remain on sale throughout the day.

In addition, a concert by Portuguese singer Silvana Peres is also scheduled on the grounds of the complex that same evening.

Therefore, it is emphasized that the likelihood of holding a major, private wedding ceremony involving global stars in this area at the same time as tourist visits and a concert is very low.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Quinta da Regaleira complex have not yet given a definitive answer to journalists' questions. This further intensifies the mysterious atmosphere surrounding the rumors about Ronaldo's wedding with Georgina.

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