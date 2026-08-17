Palestinian Couple Detained on Wedding Day in Israel Sparks Debate

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media showing a Palestinian bride and groom being detained by police on their wedding day. The minister supported the actions of the police officers. Several international media outlets reported on the incident.

The incident reportedly took place in the Negev region of southern Israel. According to police, the couple’s wedding convoy obstructed traffic and made it difficult for other vehicles to move. Law enforcement officers intervened for this reason and took the couple away.

The video shows the bride and groom wearing their wedding attire while police officers escort them out of the area. Ben-Gvir shared the footage and praised the police for taking action against violations of traffic rules.

The incident occurred as Israel was stepping up enforcement against traffic violations involving wedding convoys.

Ben-Gvir’s response to the incident sparked various reactions on social media. Users were particularly drawn to footage showing the bride and groom being taken away by police in their wedding attire.

At present, no additional information has been released about what legal measures were taken against the couple or what happened to them afterward.