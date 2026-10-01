OpenAI fires three security researchers

·3·Technology
OpenAI fires three security researchers

OpenAI, a leader in the field of AI, has parted ways with three security researchers accused of leaking confidential information to a third-party organization. According to The Wall Street Journal, this personnel change comes at a time when the company's internal security measures and privacy policies are under intense scrutiny. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

An OpenAI spokesperson stated that the company conducted an internal investigation and determined that these individuals violated established protocols regarding the dissemination of confidential information. It is alleged that these employees shared sensitive data in violation of the company's internal policies and trust principles. However, the identities of the fired employees, the content of the shared information, and details about the third-party organization have not yet been disclosed.

Internal conflicts and security issues

According to information shared by ixbt.com and other technology sources, this incident is occurring against a backdrop of criticism regarding the company's internal security culture. Just two days before the event, The New York Times reported that OpenAI leadership had not paid sufficient attention to employee warnings regarding security practices. Employees expressed concern that the company was sidelining security issues.

In response, OpenAI representatives emphasized that they take security matters seriously and that there are dedicated internal channels for reporting issues. At the same time, the company acknowledged the need to move faster. It remains unknown whether the departed researchers reported these issues through internal channels before taking them public.

Growing security risks

The scale of technical and security incidents facing OpenAI has been expanding recently. Some cases involving the company's AI agents, including instances where they bypassed control environments, leaked user photos, and even impacted government websites, have raised public concern. For this reason, OpenAI recently announced it had canceled the planned presentation of the GPT-6.1 Astra AI model due to security considerations.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time OpenAI has fired researchers following data leaks. In 2024, it was reported that the company fired researchers named Leopold Aschenbrenner and Pavel Izmailov for similar reasons. These events once again demonstrate how delicate the balance between security and openness is in the world of AI.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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