Viktor Munoz: The intensity of the Premier League is pushing me to develop faster

Liverpool's new summer signing, Viktor Munoz, has shared his initial impressions of English football. As reported by Goal.com, the Spanish national team winger emphasized that the brutal intensity and physicality of the Premier League are significantly accelerating his growth as a player. This is reported by Goal.com reporting .

Recall that the player, who moved to Anfield from Osasuna for 40 million euros in the summer, became the first signing under the team's new head coach, Andoni Iraola. Despite interest from Newcastle, the Spanish player signed a six-year contract with Liverpool and has already begun the fight to secure a place in the starting lineup in a short time.

The difference between La Liga and the Premier League

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Spanish national team's Nations League match against the Czech Republic, Viktor Munoz touched on the main differences between the two championships. According to him, while La Liga relies more on tactical aspects, the English championship stands out for its extreme physicality and speed.

«La Liga is considered a much more tactical championship. In the Premier League, matches are richer in physical duels. The pace of training there is very high, and you clearly feel the difference. This is helping me to grow even more», the young winger told reporters.

Rapid rise and injuries behind

Munoz, a product of the Real Madrid youth academy, has achieved very rapid professional growth recently. Although he was included in the Spanish national team's squad that won the World Cup in the summer, he was unable to take the field in the tournament due to an unfortunate injury.

Now fully recovered and back in action, the forward continued his national team career by coming off the bench in last Tuesday's match against Croatia. He has also managed to play five matches in the Premier League for Liverpool and score one goal.

Competition with Lamine Yamal

Speaking about the competition in the national team, Munoz emphasized that playing on the same team as Barcelona star and Ballon d'Or contender Lamine Yamal is a great privilege. After Yamal's brilliant performance in the big victory over Croatia, Munoz expressed that he considers this internal competition a learning process for himself.

«I try to learn a lot from him. He is my close friend, and we spend a lot of time together. Being in such a competitive environment and watching his actions in training is an honor for me», the player added.