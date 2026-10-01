English football and the history of the Premier League are facing one of their most serious crises, as Manchester City has been found guilty of large-scale financial rule breaches. According to Goal.com, renowned expert and former footballer Gary Neville expressed deep concern for the future of English football following this event, emphasizing that the competition could face the same tragic fate as Italian football in 2006. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the court ruling, it was discovered that Manchester City artificially inflated its financial position by over £900 million between 2009 and 2018. This situation is said to be damaging the global reputation of the country's most prestigious league and putting its international standing at serious risk.

The Italian scenario and international reputation

In his appearance on The Overlap, Gary Neville noted that this situation reminded him of the infamous Calciopoli scandal in Italy. Due to events that shook European football at the time, Juventus was stripped of its league titles and relegated to a lower division. Neville believes that the Premier League has always been a model of integrity and high standards, but that reputation is now being tarnished.

The expert emphasized that the Premier League is one of the UK's primary global exports. People all over the world talk about Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, or the English championship in general. However, due to current controversies, the competition is facing harsh criticism worldwide.

Punitive measures and the issue of changing ownership

Manchester City has categorically denied all charges, is preparing to file an appeal, and claims to have evidence to prove its innocence. However, Gary Neville insisted that simple point deductions or stripping titles are not enough, demanding that stricter measures be taken against such large-scale financial violations.

In his view, the only fair punishment is the complete removal of the club's owners and the stripping of their rights. Neville added that such industrial-scale financial doping causes irreparable damage to the football system and that the strictest sanctions must be applied to the club's management.

Currently, Manchester City must submit its official appeal regarding the verdict by Friday. Amid the ongoing legal battle, the Premier League leadership is under immense pressure to make a firm and final decision to preserve the future of English football and ensure its fairness.