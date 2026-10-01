Gary Neville warns English football could repeat Italy's fate

·32·Sport
Gary Neville warns English football could repeat Italy's fate

English football and the history of the Premier League are facing one of their most serious crises, as Manchester City has been found guilty of large-scale financial rule breaches. According to Goal.com, renowned expert and former footballer Gary Neville expressed deep concern for the future of English football following this event, emphasizing that the competition could face the same tragic fate as Italian football in 2006. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the court ruling, it was discovered that Manchester City artificially inflated its financial position by over £900 million between 2009 and 2018. This situation is said to be damaging the global reputation of the country's most prestigious league and putting its international standing at serious risk.

The Italian scenario and international reputation

In his appearance on The Overlap, Gary Neville noted that this situation reminded him of the infamous Calciopoli scandal in Italy. Due to events that shook European football at the time, Juventus was stripped of its league titles and relegated to a lower division. Neville believes that the Premier League has always been a model of integrity and high standards, but that reputation is now being tarnished.

The expert emphasized that the Premier League is one of the UK's primary global exports. People all over the world talk about Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, or the English championship in general. However, due to current controversies, the competition is facing harsh criticism worldwide.

Punitive measures and the issue of changing ownership

Manchester City has categorically denied all charges, is preparing to file an appeal, and claims to have evidence to prove its innocence. However, Gary Neville insisted that simple point deductions or stripping titles are not enough, demanding that stricter measures be taken against such large-scale financial violations.

In his view, the only fair punishment is the complete removal of the club's owners and the stripping of their rights. Neville added that such industrial-scale financial doping causes irreparable damage to the football system and that the strictest sanctions must be applied to the club's management.

Currently, Manchester City must submit its official appeal regarding the verdict by Friday. Amid the ongoing legal battle, the Premier League leadership is under immense pressure to make a firm and final decision to preserve the future of English football and ensure its fairness.

Gary NevilleManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball NewsItalian Football
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester City prepares for a fierce battle against financial chargesManchester City prepares for a fierce battle against financial chargesYesterday 20:12Concerns raised over potential Manchester City ownership exitConcerns raised over potential Manchester City ownership exitYesterday 00:33Manchester City club emblem vandalizedManchester City club emblem vandalized30 September 22:31Pep Guardiola breaks silence after Manchester City found guiltyPep Guardiola breaks silence after Manchester City found guilty30 September 18:33Manchester City found guilty of 115 financial breachesManchester City found guilty of 115 financial breaches29 September 21:53Joe Hart shares his thoughts on the financial controversies surrounding Manchester CityJoe Hart shares his thoughts on the financial controversies surrounding Manchester City29 September 14:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov