Secrets of masters: What must you know for an automatic transmission to last longer?

In the modern car market, cars with automatic transmissions (AT, CVT, or robot) have already become the main choice for drivers due to their convenience. However, improper handling of this complex and expensive unit often exposes the owner to unexpected, major financial repair costs.

Auto experts have identified four basic technical rules that every driver must follow during daily driving, which will extend the life of the transmission by several years.

1. No need to switch from "D" to "N" at a traffic light

Among many drivers, there is a misconception that shifting the gear lever to neutral ("N") when stopping at a red traffic light "gives a break" to the gearbox:

What to do: For short-term stops (1–2 minutes), it is enough to leave the selector in the "Drive" (D) mode and simply press the foot brake;

Why this is important: Switching needlessly from "D" to "N" and back to "D" every time causes the valve body and friction discs to work excessively, leading to jerks (shocks) in the system over time. It is recommended to shift the selector to neutral only during long-term stops (for example, at a railroad crossing or in a massive traffic jam).

2. Parking algorithm: Do not rush to the "P" mode

When parking a car, many carelessly switch immediately to the "P" (Parking) mode. Especially on a slope, this habit puts enormous strain on the gearbox lock:

Correct sequence: Stop the car completely — keep the brake pedal pressed — pull the handbrake («ruchnik») — and only then switch the selector to the "P" mode;

Safety guarantee: Such a sequence places the entire weight of the car not on the small metal lock inside the gearbox, but precisely on the brake pads, protecting the unit from the risk of breaking.

3. Absolutely do not use the "N" mode while driving

Repeating the manual transmission habit of coasting in neutral ("nakatom") with an automatic gearbox is a real disaster for the gearbox:

Risk of oil starvation: When switching to "N" at high speed on a highway or when descending a slope, engine RPM drops, and the oil pump pressure drops sharply;

Result: At this time, the internal shafts and gears continuing to move are not sufficiently lubricated, overheat, and their resource depletes several times faster. During movement, the selector must always remain strictly in the "D" position.

4. Forget shifting to reverse ("R") without coming to a complete stop

Engaging the "R" (reverse) mode hastily while a car moving forward has not yet come to a complete standstill is considered the heaviest blow to the transmission:

Sharp resistance of the mechanism: Engaging reverse while the car is rolling forward by inertia causes a sharp jamming of the planetary gears inside the system and the destruction of the frictions;

Golden rule: Make sure that the car wheels have stopped 100 percent before changing direction.

Getting used to these simple technical routines in daily life, along with timely replacement of transmission oil, guarantees faultless service of the automatic transmission for more than 200–300 thousand kilometers.