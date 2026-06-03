Google Plans to Release Millions of Special Mosquitoes into the Wild

·121·World
Google Plans to Release Millions of Special Mosquitoes into the Wild

Google plans to release up to 32 million specially treated mosquitoes in California and Florida to combat dangerous diseases, according to the New York Post.

Reportedly, this initiative aims to fight diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, such as West Nile virus, dengue fever, Zika virus, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

The project is currently under review by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The agency will accept public comments until June 5 before making a decision on conducting the trial.

Researchers state that the program targets Culex mosquitoes. Furthermore, the company plans to release male mosquitoes treated with Wolbachia bacteria, rather than insects that bite humans.

Experts believe that after these male mosquitoes mate with wild females, their offspring will not survive. This allows for a reduction in the mosquito population over time.

According to Google, artificial intelligence is used in the process of breeding and releasing mosquitoes.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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