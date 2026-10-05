Man jumps on taxi and police cars in Moscow (video)

·2·World
Man jumps on taxi and police cars in Moscow (video)

Near the Alekseyevskaya metro station in Moscow, a man caused a disturbance by jumping on several cars, including a taxi and a police vehicle. Local media reported on this.

As noted, the incident began after a BMW driver got into a conflict because a taxi allegedly blocked his way and tried to bypass him. The man got out of his car and began jumping on other vehicles standing on the road.

According to eyewitnesses, he introduced himself as "Ivanov Ivan Andreyevich". The man claimed that he was an actor, famous, and currently filming a movie.

His "show" did not spare the taxi and other cars, as well as a police vehicle. During one of his jumps, the man climbed onto the law enforcement officers' service car and was detained.

According to Moscow 24, the man filmed his actions on a phone during the incident and was subsequently taken to a police station. Some reports stated that he was sent for compulsory psychiatric treatment.

Ivanov Ivan AndreyevichMoscowcar accidentpsychiatry
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A tree falls on a moving car in ChilanzarA tree falls on a moving car in Chilanzar2 October 09:00A Matiz caught fire in TashkentA Matiz caught fire in Tashkent9 September 14:35US-Iran war triggers global fuel crisis: Mass protests worldwideUS-Iran war triggers global fuel crisis: Mass protests worldwide17 September 20:58Man with a pistol takes a clinic doctor hostage in Saint PetersburgMan with a pistol takes a clinic doctor hostage in Saint Petersburg3 September 22:47Passengers try to stop taxi after driver loses consciousness in Hong Kong (video)Passengers try to stop taxi after driver loses consciousness in Hong Kong (video)2 October 16:45Man suspected in 16 deaths nicknamed "Mosquito" caught disguised as a womanMan suspected in 16 deaths nicknamed "Mosquito" caught disguised as a womanToday 00:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son