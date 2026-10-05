Man jumps on taxi and police cars in Moscow (video)

Near the Alekseyevskaya metro station in Moscow, a man caused a disturbance by jumping on several cars, including a taxi and a police vehicle. Local media reported on this.

As noted, the incident began after a BMW driver got into a conflict because a taxi allegedly blocked his way and tried to bypass him. The man got out of his car and began jumping on other vehicles standing on the road.

According to eyewitnesses, he introduced himself as "Ivanov Ivan Andreyevich". The man claimed that he was an actor, famous, and currently filming a movie.

His "show" did not spare the taxi and other cars, as well as a police vehicle. During one of his jumps, the man climbed onto the law enforcement officers' service car and was detained.

According to Moscow 24, the man filmed his actions on a phone during the incident and was subsequently taken to a police station. Some reports stated that he was sent for compulsory psychiatric treatment.