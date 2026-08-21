Two Russian POWs Reportedly Escaped from a Colony Near Kharkiv

·27·World
Two Russian POWs Reportedly Escaped from a Colony Near Kharkiv

On the evening of August 19, Ukrainian Telegram channels reported that two prisoners of war had escaped from a colony in Ukraine.

"Two Russian POWs killed a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman and escaped from a colony in the village of Petrovskoye, Izium district, Kharkiv region," Ukrainian media reported. The escapees were identified as Saifollokh Rakhmatov and Yevgeny Danilov, who served in the 25th Army.

According to the reports, Saifollokh Rakhmatov, born on May 10, 1997, was listed as a citizen of Tajikistan and used the nickname “Sablya.” Yevgeny Danilov, born on September 1, 2004, was born in the city of Almaty,Kazakhstan, and was reportedly known by the nickname “Roker.”

According to reports circulating online, during the escape they killed a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman, took his weapon and a dark gray Mercedes ML350, and left the area.

Ukraine’s State Criminal-Executive Service said that no such incident had occurred.

"No escapes of convicts, prisoners or prisoners of war from institutions within Ukraine’s State Criminal-Executive Service system have been recorded," the statement said.

KharkivUkraineKazakhstanAlmatyMercedes
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